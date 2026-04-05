Brooklyn Beckham looks 'tense' on long phone call amid ongoing family rift: See Pics
Brooklyn Beckham spotted having long 'tense' call after Cruz Beckham's apparent social media dig
Brooklyn Beckham was recently seen taking a lengthy phone call during a recent outing with wife Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn was photographed pacing outside a hotel while on a call that reportedly lasted around 30 minutes, as his wife stayed nearby, Metro reported.
The timing follows a new TikTok video from his youngest brother Cruz, who has recently been focusing on his music career. In a clip, the 21-year-old prepared pancakes for his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, but appeared to take a dig at his estranged brother.
Cruz captioned the video, “She wants crepe, she got em,” while showing the process of making the dish. The attempt seemed reminiscient of Brooklyn's online postings as he frequently gives cooking tutorials. Responding to the TikTok, Jackie commented that the pancakes were "10/10."
This isn’t the first time Cruz has gone online with jabs at the eldest Beckham brother. Previously, he responded to a comment about switching careers when a critic asked, "Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?"
“Wrong brother mate,” Cruz responded. Fans also enjoyed the banter. "This is so passive aggressive. I love it!!," commented @suzanneevans76.
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