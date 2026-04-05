Matthew Morrison shares his secret plans for Broadway: 'I would love it'

Before returning to Broadway, Matthew Morrison reflected on his Glee days, revealing which of his co-star he wants to share the stage with.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the opening night of Dog Day Afternoon on Monday, March 30, Morrison, who was a special guest on the show, unveiled which of Glee o-star he would perform with in theatre.

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The 47-year-old actor and dancer, who played teacher Will Schuester in Glee, said he would love to work with Jane Lynch, who played Will’s archnemesis, cheer coach Sue Sylvester.

Expressing his feelings for her, he said, "She's one of my favorite people, and we just have a great friendship. She's done Broadway as well, so she's not a stranger to it, so it'd be so much fun to do it together."

"I would love to make that happen," Morrison quipped.

For those unaware, Lynch performed on Broadway for the first time in the 2012’s play Annie as Miss Hannigan.

In 2022, the 65-year-old American actress and comedian got a chance to share the stage with another Glee co-star named Lea Michele in the revival of Funny Girl. She performed her character Fanny Brice’s mother, Mrs. Rosie Brice, in the play.

It is pertinent to mention that Matthew Morrison is currently performing in the Broadway Jukebox musical show, Just in Time, as Bobby Darn from April 1 to April 19.