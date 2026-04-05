Trump’s plan for a massive voter database sparks intensifying debate among election officials

The Trump administration is intensifying its election integrity campaign, characterized by a centralized effort to identify noncitizen voters ahead of the 2026 midterms, aiming to take new steps toward building a national citizen database and ramping up its hunt for suspected noncitizen voters.

Trump has signed an executive order aimed at creating a national repository of citizenship and mail-ballot data. This move is seen by critics as an overreach into the constitutional authority of states to manage their own elections as reported by the CNN.

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The administration is reportedly considering a “pressure tactic”: to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in homeland security grants from states that refuse to share their full, unredacted voter rolls. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued 30 states and the District of Columbia to compel them to release sensitive voter data, which the administration plans to cross-reference through the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) SAVE verification system.

New leadership

Following the ousting of the Attorney General, Dan Bishop-a federal prosecutor who previously questioned the 2020 election results-has been tasked with leading the search for noncitizen voters within the obtained data. As critics have noted, the SAVE system is prone to inaccuracies. Current data suggests a very low rate of potential noncitizens: out of 60 million names checked, only 21,000 were flagged, and many of those could still prove to be eligible citizens upon further review.

Political and legal pushback

Both Democratic and Republican state officials have refused data requests, citing privacy laws and concerns over data mishandling-pointing specifically to a recent incident where a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) affiliate allegedly shared sensitive Social Security data with a political group.

Potential for election disruption

Democratic officials express concern that flawed federal data could be used as a pretext to challenge the seating of victorious Democratic candidates in 2026 if states refuse to purge voter rolls under federal pressure.

Legal challenge

Advocacy groups and state officials have already filed lawsuits to block these directives, with many legal experts predicting that the courts may halt these actions as they did with similar executive orders in 2025. In this connection, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane, a republican said in a February letter, denying the Justice Department’s data request: “While I appreciate the Department’s representatives that Idaho’s data will be safeguarded, I cannot take that now-apparent risk in the absence of legal duty to do so.”

Defending the administration’s stance, the White House maintains that these measures are “commonsense” steps to ensure only American citizens vote and to uphold the safety and security of the electoral process, asserting that the President has the mandate to prioritize election integrity.