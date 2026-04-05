Louisiana man charged with impaired driving after hitting crowd celebrating Lao New Year

A 57-year-old man from Jeanerette, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged after driving his vehicle into a crowd at the Lao New Year festival on Saturday, April 4.

Given the gravity of the situation, at least 15 people were injured after an alleged drunk driver plowed into pedestrians at a parade celebrating the Lao New Year.

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According to authorities, several victims sustained serious injuries. State police have charged the driver with driving while impaired, 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation, and possession of an open alcoholic container as reported by the Guardian.

Acadian Ambulance transported 13 people to the hospitals, including two victims who were airlifted due to the severity of their injuries. Social media footage captured a chaotic scene with a blue vehicle at the center and multiple injured people on the ground. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued a statement offering prayers for those affected and thanking first responders for their swift action.

Organizers of the Louisiana Lao New Year festival said on Facebook they were canceling Saturday night’s music concerts, as well as alcohol sales. The three-day festival held every Easter weekend, includes live music, parades, and other activities celebrating the Lao New Year.