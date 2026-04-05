Kids make chilling discovery in South Carolina creek, reports confirm

While playing near a creek in South Carolina, children found out something shocking when they came across a human skull.

On Sunday, March 29, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called by the mother of a boy who brought her the skull which he stumbled upon in Homeland Park.

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In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the sheriff's office revealed that “while the caller’s son was walking around a creek surrounding Lawrence Road, he came across a skull and brought it directly to his mother."

While conversing with the outlet, a local crooner clarified that the skull was not just human.

According to WRDW News 12, Fox Carolina, and KBTX 3, since the discovery of the skull, investigators have unearthed 45 to 50 “pretty weathered” bones in the Homeland Park area of Anderson County.

No injuries were found on the skull; the chance of foul play is being considered, reported by Fox Carolina.

The crooner said, “I want to say that these remains are probably 10-plus years because of the roots that were around the bones and things like that. But that’s still a guess.”

The sheriff's office stated that they "remained on scene for hours" in order to collect and document all evidence.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation," they said.