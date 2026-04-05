Sir Keir Starmer weighs in on Kanye West's R&B festival: 'This must be confronted'

Sir Keir Starmer weighs in on Kanye West's R&B festival: in the UK: 'Must be confronted firmly'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has just come forward, following news that Kanye West, now known as Year will headline all three days of an R&B festival in north London, called Wireless Festival in London.

This comes after he issued an apology about his anti-sematic remarks back in January of this year.

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According to The Sun on Sunday Sir Starmer noted him getting booked “despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism” and made it clear that “antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears.”

He further added, “everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”

His comment comes just a few days after one made by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey because back on Thursday he had said, “we need to get tougher on antisemitism” given Ye’s past with songs like ‘Hail Hitler’.

Kanye West's Apology:

As for his apology and what it said, the BBC reports, West took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote in it before adding, “I love Jewish people.”

He also detailed the key reason why he did what he did and chalked it up to an undiagnosed bipolar disorder sustained as a result of a car crash that happened back in 2001.

Part of his write-up said, “one of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though.”

Given that he had even gotten his jaw wired shut during that time he said, “at the time, the focus was on the visible damage – the fracture, the swelling and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed.”

It was only in 2023 that he claimed his issues were taken seriously but sure to say, “that medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.”