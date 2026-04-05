Edo issues ultimate demand and sparks ‘resentment’ in Princess Beatrice: Here's what's happened
Princess Beatrice’s husband makes an ask of her, that if left unchecked could really end their marriage
There is a lot at stake for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo [Edo] Mapelli Mozzi as a demand is rumored to be spreading a lot of resentment between them.
This demand comes from Edo, and revolves around Bea’s parents and what they should do about the pair that is causing invites to dry out, and their futures to come into question.
As parents to a stepson named Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf (born 2016) and two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi (born September 2021) and Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi (born January 2025) the pair has a lot to lose should things go sideways and according to the claims of a well placed source, that might be what happens.
The reason for this revolves around the benefits Edo once received after he married an ex-York. reports suggest he even managed to make it in the green and resolved debts because of who he was married to.
But now, things do not seem as bright because a source tells Closer magazine, “Edo has been escaping to America more and more. He claims he needs to be there for work but of course it looks like he’s abandoning ship and leaving Beatrice to handle things on her own and that’s certainly her complaint, though she’d never admit that publicly.”
But what is making things difficult on all fronts is the aftereffects of the ‘fallout’ [of her parents’ scandal]” since it “has seeped into every part of their lives”. For those unversed, “she’s lost work and they’ve both lost friends because so many people have shut them out socially, it’s not something either of them are coping well with.”
There’s also word that “everywhere they go people are whispering about them”. Due to all this there’s this ‘constant feeling’ that they’re being ‘judged’ and ‘banished’. At this point in time the insider believes “they’re both struggling to come to terms with that deep sense of isolation and instead of that shared pain bringing them closer, it's dividing them.”
This is why the demand came out in the first place, and according to it, Edo wants Beatrice to “draw a line in the sand” with her parents. According to the insider, “from his perspective, creating some distance is the only thing to do right now if they want to save their own skins but Beatrice isn’t willing to do it.”
But where Bea is concerned, those are her parents and despite everything that’s happened, she “still feels a deep sense of loyalty to her parents,” so “she’s not willing to turn her back on them” and the same insider admits, “she resents Edo for even suggesting it.”
But “to him it’s a matter of survival” they say “and he’s telling friends she’s making a huge mistake.” He's clearly pretty angry about it “so unless one of them suddenly changes course, it could cause some serious problems within their marriage,” they said before signing off.
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