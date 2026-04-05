King Charles sends ‘mixed signals’: ‘Don’t make Beatrice and Eugenie’s think they’re ‘no consequences’

King Charles has just been called out for the way he handles his brother’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and its all been delivered by a royal author on his Substack, the Andrew Lownie Report.

In it, he describes how confusing the bans seem when set side by side. Because no. 1 one is the ban on Easter, which means the sisters cannot attend in public, however, this coincides with the news that they are indeed going to be present at Royal Ascot, something that previous reports stated otherwise.

Advertisement

While pointing out this lack of apparent follow through the expert even referenced fellow commentator Tom Sykes because it was he who first pointed out that the Easter ban shows, “the waning power of the King in the face of an increasingly dominant William.” To Mr Lownie “this may well be the case, but if it is, then isn’t he repeating the mistakes of his father and grandmother?”

In his eyes, if an HRH is connected to someone “it should carry with it a duty of integrity,” and “if evidence emerges that that royal status has been abused for financial gain, then appropriate action should follow.”

But he didn’t end there either and instead doubled down referencing their ban and reinstatement on Royal Ascot by saying, “and why the mixed signals of recent weeks? They’re banned from Royal Ascot, they’re banned from Easter, then suddenly they are now coming to Ascot.”

“The contempt implicit in the notion that any of this matters to a public fed up with royal impunity just shows how little has changed, despite the biggest royal scandal since the abdication,” he added near the end as well.

But what it did is inspire a wave of questioning that asked the following, “Have the King’s or Prince William’s advisers asked whether the York sisters ever received any money from Andrew’s Epstein point man, David Stern? Have they asked why they received such extravagant gifts of jewellery and cash from individuals they claim not to know?”

All in all “if such questions have not been asked, then clearly Beatrice and Eugenie, much like their parents, will believe that there are no consequences for their actions.”