Royal commentator drops statement from Sarah Ferguson’s office
The answer has finally come out, whether Sarah Ferguson plans to release a memoir or no
Sarah Ferguson has been sparking rumors for weeks now, and many suspect a memoir is just across the horizon and can come any day now. But finally a commentator has reached out to the office of the ex-Duchess to finally get an answer.
The commentator in question is none other than Royal correspondent Richard Palmer and he spoke about this with The Mirror.
According to the expert’s findings, despite outlets saying a memoir is becoming a reality with each passing day, its been revealed that the “office has refused to discuss or be drawn on whether she’ll write a memoir, which I find interesting.”
In regards to Mr Palmer’s thoughts he’s said, “It would have to be fairly powerful stuff to persuade publishers to part with a big wad of money, I think.”
Will Sarah Ferguson Do a Tell-All Interview?
What might actually be possible though is a tell-all which a separate source recently spoke to, with The Sun. according to them, Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she’s thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation.”
“It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls.”
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