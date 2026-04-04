King Charles leaves Prince Harry 'devastated' with major snub after Duke's olive branch

"What has made it particularly difficult for him (Prince Harry) is the inconsistency in communication."

King Charles has reportedly left his estranged son Prince Harry ‘devastated’ days after the Duke extended an olive branch to the monarch amid hopes of reconciliation.

Harry has expressed hope that King Charles will extend an invitation for him to bring Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet to Sandringham this summer.

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Prince Harry’s friend said if the Duke was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in.

“He'd like an invite to Sandringham.”

“Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that."

However, the OK! has reported that King Charles has effectively "ghosted" and "blanked" the Duke – raising fresh doubts over any imminent royal reconciliation.

Harry’s hopes have been overshadowed by ongoing tensions within the royal family and mounting pressures on his father King Charles.

The royal insider tells the outlet, "From Harry's point of view, the situation has become deeply upsetting – he feels as though he is being quietly shut out and ignored by his father at a moment when he genuinely believed they were beginning to rebuild some form of connection.”

“What has made it particularly difficult for him is the inconsistency in communication. He had allowed himself to feel optimistic about the prospect of a proper reconciliation, but that optimism has been steadily eroded, leaving him with the sense that any meaningful reunion may now be further away than ever, and that he is being ghosted and blanked by his own father.” The source said and adds “It's devastating for him.”