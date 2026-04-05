Sarah Ferguson issued stark warning over 'royal revenge plot'
Sarah Ferguson warned writing a memoir is seen as a move that could do far more harm than good
Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has been issued a stark warning about her potential plans to write a memoir.
According to a report by the Radar Online, a publishing insider has warned Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother "not to bother" pursuing any royal revenge memoir, saying it is "just not worth it in the long run."
The source says, "There has definitely been discussion about whether she might try to pursue what some are calling a 'royal revenge plot' through another book, but the guidance she is receiving is very direct – 'don't bother,' because it is simply not worth it for her in the long run."
"From an industry standpoint, the calculation is quite stark,” the close confidant said and adds “Any potential financial gain or short-term attention would likely be outweighed by the reputational risks, especially given the level of scrutiny she is currently facing.”
The source went on to warn writing a memoir is seen as a move that could do far more harm than good.
“And she would be killing any chances of being bankrolled into silence over what she knows about the royal family by King Charles for one payday," the insider explained to Sarah.
Moreover, it is suggested any attempt to address the Epstein scandal in detail would be particularly fraught.
"There are a number of highly complex and sensitive issues connected to Sarah's past associations, and attempting to fully address them within a commercial book format would be incredibly challenging," they explained.
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