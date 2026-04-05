Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave US ahead of King Charles state visit

King Charles will address the joint session of Congress on April 28

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted to leave the US for Canada getaway days before King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit.

According to a report by the People magazine, on Thursday, Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself on a ski lift with Harry and the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

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She captioned the photo “This week!!”

As per the reports, Prince Harry and Trudeau are longtime friends and the former prime minister appeared at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, and the two were seen laughing and chatting together at an indoor rowing event on the last day of competition.

Trudeau also delivered a message to the athletes and their families at the Closing Ceremony of the Games.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also hit the slopes with his son, Prince Archie.

Meghan took to social media and shared a video of Harry and Archie, saying “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud” followed by a heart emoticon.

Meghan, Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet have arrived in Canada days before King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to US.

The palace had announced, “On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.”

The monarch will address the joint session of Congress on April 28, 2026, during his state visit to Washington.