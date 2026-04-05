Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling join royal family after announcing their wedding date

Duchess Sophie was expected to attend the Easter Sunday service but in the end was ‘under the weather’

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife-to-be Harriet Sperling joined the royals for Easter Sunday Service.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Peter Phillips and his wife-to-be Harriet Sperling have joined the royals today. They also brought along Peter's daughters, Savannah, Isla and Harriet's daughter, Georgina.”

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Another royal expert Rebecca English also said, “New faces for the Royal Family at Windsor today as Harriet Sperling’s daughter, Georgina, 15, joins them for the first time ahead of her mother’s summer wedding to Peter Phillips."

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and other royals attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Heir to the throne Prince William and Kate's children also joined the family at St George's Chapel.

Emily also tweeted, “The Duchess of Edinburgh was expected to attend the Easter Sunday service today but in the end was ‘under the weather’, while her daughter, Lady Louise, was busy with her studies.”

Andrew and Sarah’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were also absent on Sunday.

The Easter Matins service is an important fixture in the calendar of the king, who is supreme governor of the Church of England.

The Dean of Windsor, Christopher Cocksworth, greeted Charles and Camilla, who wore a red hat and coat, as they arrived for ⁠the Easter Matins, which was also attended by Prince Edward and Anne, the Princess Royal, and other royals.