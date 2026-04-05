Prince William, Kate Middleton lead biggest gathering of royals since arrest of Andrew
King Charles and Camilla arrived by car and were greeted outside the chapel
Prince William and Kate Middleton led the biggest gathering of royals since the arrest of his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, however, skipped the service of Easter Sunday this morning.
The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their son Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walked out in front as they led the royals down the hill towards St George's Chapel in blustery conditions.
The future king and queen were followed by Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence as well Prince Edward and his son James, Viscount Severn.
However, King Charles and Camilla arrived by car and were greeted outside the chapel by their family before they headed inside for the service.
Last year Prince William and Kate missed the service as they were spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.
They were also absent in 2024 as it came just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.
Earlier, it was reported that Eugenie and Beatrice, with the agreement of their uncle the King, have made alternative plans and will miss the family gathering.
However, royal expert Rob Shuter claimed Prince William sidelines Beatrice & Eugenie from Royal Easter, adding “this isn’t a scheduling issue — it’s a power move.”
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