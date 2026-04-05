Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘mean business’ as they prepare for Kingship

Prince William and Kate Middleton are targeting key issues as they prepare for their era in the monarchy.

Speaking about their goals, former press secretary Simon Case tells author Russell Myers in book ‘William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.’

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Case reveals: “If you look at the foundations of their work, most notably environmental protection, mental health, focus on the early years, addictions, homelessness, these are all issues that are entirely focused on the basic needs of society in order to flourish."

"Coupled with their attention to their own family, and how that will in turn affect the wider institution, these are the fundamental principles of who they are as people."

As he told Myers: “You have fundamentally misunderstood them as people if you don't acknowledge that while family may be important to them, it's not something you can take for granted, close family is something you actually have to work at. That same level of dedication is evident in their work."

The former private secretary continued: "The times have changed, the reach of the Royal Family and [their] individual profiles is absolutely extraordinary in the digital age. But by centering on specific issues, you know they mean business, that if they are going to take on an issue it's because they care and they want to make a difference."