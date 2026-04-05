King Charles could get ‘golden PR points’ if he fixes Harry issues

King Charles is reminded he is given a great chance to mend fences with youngest son, Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who is preparing for his trip to the US and is expected to snub a meeting with his son, is urged he can improve the soft image of the monarchy if he decides the opposite.

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Royal expert, Emma Mackenzie, writes for Mirror: “The threats facing Harry and his family are entirely real, or that people are reminded that Harry was born into the Royal Family, and nothing he can do will ever change that - the calls for him to never again feel safe in his home country, or for his father to give him the time of day, get ever louder. It looks nothing less than punitive, and petty.”

She adds: “The King and his heir could win themselves some golden PR points here: mend fences, show unity, and prove that even amidst the internal family dysfunction that has played out on the global stage, they will put personal grudges aside for the good of the Firm. If the King and Supreme Governor of the Church of England - which teaches forgiveness, and famously welcomes prodigal sons back home - can't get his family back together, how are the Windsors supposed to do it for the whole country?”

“The stench of the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor continues to linger, with questions asked about just how much the other royals knew about his alleged wrongdoing - which he denies vehemently - and when. With this controversy surrounding the Firm in a dark cloud, missing an opportunity for magnanimity and leadership looks incredibly short-sighted.

“Their ongoing exile of Harry is also cast into a different light - how was Andrew accused of serious allegations, given more chances than the Duke of Sussex?” says the expert.