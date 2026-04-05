New poll results on King Charles US visit revealed

King Charles will make a state visit to the United States in late April, Buckingham Palace said, a high-profile trip that the British government hopes will help to repair relations with Donald Trump, damaged by the Iran war.

However, nearly half of Britons feel that the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla's visit to the US should be cancelled.

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New polling reveals some 45 per cent of voters feel the trip should be cancelled, with Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green voters mainly opposed to it.

The YouGov survey issued for The Times found that 42 per cent of voters believe the visit should still go ahead, with a close split between those asked.

The visit will be Trump's first state dinner at the White House during his second term and mark King Charles' first trip to America as Britain's monarch.

Charles and his ‌wife Queen Camilla will visit the U.S. in a long-planned trip to mark the 250th anniversary of that country's independence from British rule, before the couple pay a visit to Bermuda.

"Their majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States," Buckingham Palace said, adding the trip was being made on the advice of the British ​government.