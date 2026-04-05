Shamed Andrew should go to ‘bailiffs’ over his blunders

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been called out for his associations amid exile.

The ex Duke of York, who has been moved to Wood Farm in Sandringham, should be reported to bailiffs, says a netizen.

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Express quotes the Internet user saying: “He should be so lucky! He has been ‘gifted’ Wood Farm which is worth around £60 million and yet this mummy’s boy still behaves in an entitled manner by refusing to move.”

The royal observer added: “To be perfectly honest, if I were the King I’d just send in the bailiffs and have him forcibly removed.”

Writing for Woman & Home, expert Emily Andrews also spoke about Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson: “Sarah has been out of the UK since the start of the year and so hasn't seen Andrew, but has been in constant contact by phone.”

“Some of it, of course, was panicking about the latest Epstein files that have been released, but also to provide support and comfort to him at a very dark time.

The expert adde: “She has told him he's a great man, who has always been honourable and done his duty. He still maintains he's done nothing wrong - and she is happy, however delusional that may seem, to reflect that back to him, as ultimately they're in this together.

“They will forever be inexorably tied, due to their friendship with Epstein,” nites the expert.