Shamed Andrew only visited by THIS family member amid exile

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is only visited by one member of the Royal Family as he is exiled at Marsh Farm.

The former Duke of York is checked up on by younger brother, Prince Edward, as he loves an isolated life away in Sandringham.

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The friend tells The Sun: “Prince Edward was the first and only member of the Royal Family to visit. Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away.

“Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims. Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books

it for Easter, but his brother was there."

This comes as Edward himself spoke about his brother’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3.

He told the reporter: "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that.

"They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this,” he noted.