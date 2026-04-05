Sarah Ferguson real feelings over new memoir laid bare
Sarah Ferguson is not interested in writing a new book amid exile
Sarah Ferguson does not currently have an interest to pen an explosive memoir.
The former Duchess of York, who is living in exile and away from the media glare, is not looking for publishers for a new book on her life.
Expert Richard Palmer told the Mirrorthat Fergie’s “office has refused to discuss or be drawn on whether she’ll write a memoir, which I find interesting…”.
“It would have to be fairly powerful stuff to persuade publishers to part with a big wad of money, I think,” he added.
Meanwhile, Max Goldbart, Deadline ’s international TV editor, “it’s hard to tell whether they would now believe she is too tainted”.
Speaking about Fergie, expert Sarah Vine, tells Daily Mail: "She is, when you think about it, the most famous missing person in the UK. And yet she hasn't been photographed once, despite the best efforts of His Majesty's Press. She wasn't even spotted during her final flight from Royal Lodge. Those players on Celebrity Hunted could certainly learn a thing or two from her.
"What's her secret? Simple: good mates. Someone as recognisable as Fergie doesn't remain that well-hidden without some serious back-up, funds and transport — and the generosity of friends,” she added.
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