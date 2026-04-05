Royal experts warn King Charles, Prince William regarding Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

The York brand has become 'toxic'

Royal experts have shared a meaningful advice and warned King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family regarding Princess Eugenie and Beatrice following their parents Sarah and Andrew scandal.

The experts Andrew Lownie and Ed Owens warned the royal family must distance itself from the York sisters.

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Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "They want to avoid any association with them, as the York brand has become toxic."

The AFP quoted Ed Owens as saying in light of Epstein new revelations "hard questions will need to be asked."

The royal expert said, "If it is shown that they have benefited from an elite network, that was partially introduced to them by Jeffrey Epstein... this is problematic."

The York sisters hybrid status "one foot in the monarchy, one foot out" endangers the entire Windsor family, Owens further warned.

Andrew Lownie said he believed Eugenie and Beatrice are "deeply implicated" rather than "collateral damage", highlighting a 2010 incident in which their mother Sarah Ferguson was secretly filmed by a tabloid selling access to Andrew.

He said, "This was a family business. The girls were taken on these taxpayer-funded trips."

"They've built up a very useful contact book which they are exploiting to this day."

Fitzwilliams went on saying, "We don't know what might come up next. There might be new scandals".

Lownie agreed, saying "There are scandals still in their cupboard" waiting to be exposed.