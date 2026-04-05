Prince William once started a fight with Harry over a missed present

There was one fight that happened between Prince William and Prince Harry, and it had everything to do with presents.

The whole thing has been described in his memoir spare and according to one of its excerpts the Duke of Sussex was left stunned.

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“It turned out there were other things... about which we'd been unaware,” he started by saying while he recalled.

As for the reason he writes that it was simply that “Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn't given them Easter presents.”

At that moment something started sparking some wonder in his mind, wonder that posed a series of questions like, ““Easter presents? Was that a thing?”

Before concluding he said, “Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologized,” he said near the end before signing off.

There is also chatter about how bad the state of their bond is right now, and according to many older findings, the majority stems from Prince Harry’s exit from the UK with Meghan and Archie in toe. As for why, it was due to the interviews, and docuseries and public statements that followed. One that included anti-royal propaganda and called them out for racism and many other claims.

The interviews ranged from, but were not limited, to the chat with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. ITV News at Ten followed soon after on January 2023, then came Prince Harry’s solo chat with 60 Minutes, then CBS Sunday Morning etc etc.