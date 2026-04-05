Prince William once started a fight with Harry over a missed present
Prince Harry details one fight that Prince William started over presents
There was one fight that happened between Prince William and Prince Harry, and it had everything to do with presents.
The whole thing has been described in his memoir spare and according to one of its excerpts the Duke of Sussex was left stunned.
“It turned out there were other things... about which we'd been unaware,” he started by saying while he recalled.
As for the reason he writes that it was simply that “Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn't given them Easter presents.”
At that moment something started sparking some wonder in his mind, wonder that posed a series of questions like, ““Easter presents? Was that a thing?”
Before concluding he said, “Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologized,” he said near the end before signing off.
There is also chatter about how bad the state of their bond is right now, and according to many older findings, the majority stems from Prince Harry’s exit from the UK with Meghan and Archie in toe. As for why, it was due to the interviews, and docuseries and public statements that followed. One that included anti-royal propaganda and called them out for racism and many other claims.
The interviews ranged from, but were not limited, to the chat with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. ITV News at Ten followed soon after on January 2023, then came Prince Harry’s solo chat with 60 Minutes, then CBS Sunday Morning etc etc.
-
Real reason why Prince William appears anxious during Easter appearance
-
King Charles faces growing pressure as William’s influence rises in palace
-
Real motive of Netflix behind giving Harry, Meghan another chance laid bare
-
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie forced to find new place as Andrew comes in way
-
Kate Middleton aide spills ‘frustrating’ part of her job
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ultimate confusion over King Charles spilt
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive key advice on new Netflix show
-
Can Meghan Markle turn As Ever into solo success?
-
Buckingham Palace shares new pictures from Royal family's Easter gathering
-
King Charles frustrated as legal hurdles block Andrew’s removal from royal succession
-
Prince Harry fears losing Meghan Markle after Duchess major plans revealed
-
Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling join royal family after announcing their wedding date