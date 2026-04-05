How does King Charles celebrate Easter in The Royal Family? New message drops

How does King Charles celebrate Easter in The Royal Family? New message

King Charles’ Easter celebrations are in full swing as the day finally approaches. Despite not issuing a formal message the King’s Instagram account has shared a message for all those celebrating.

His message which included a picture of a wooden cross standing upright in a field of flowers reads “Wishing a joyous Easter Sunday to Christians celebrating in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world today.”

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Messages started pouring in, in response almost immediately but not everyone seemed satisfied.

While some just said ‘Happy Easter’ in response, with a flurry of heart emojis, others showcased their disappointment. Among them was a user to pointed out the lack of Easter message and wrote “Would appreciate this more with an Easter Message from OUR King!” (sic)

Another even went further and accused the King of making Queen Elizabeth "roll around in her grave" because in their words, "Are you going to address Christian’s as HEAD of the Church of England?...Your mother is rolling in her grave."



What does the Royal Family Do on Easter?

The day starts with a morning church service at St. George’s Chapel, which is a private church located within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Some senior royals even mark the occasion with a special walk about, with lesser senior family members, and even some extended relatives. For eg this year the public won’t see much of Prince William and Kate Middleton for they have decided to sit this year out.

Easter lunch follows soon after, and the menu is kept as traditional as possible. According to Lofficial, one of the Firm’s former royal chef Darren McGrady, the family “nearly always” serve roast lamb as the centerpiece, with red currant jelly pairings. Then comes cheeses and fresh fruit before chocolate eggs come out for dessert.

The Easter egg hunt is what is the main event for many, and is more private, and centered around the Family in of itself. Back in the day the event was even underseen by Princess Diana herself because she’d organize a private one of her own for both her boys Prince William and Prince Harry.