Savannah Guthrie's major decision leaves her emotional and concerned

Savannah Guthrie is excited, she is also nervous.

Savannah Guthrie has decided to return to the Today show on Monday, April 6 as the search for her mother Nancy has entered third month.

A friend of the US TV anchor has shared Savannah’s true feelings over the return to the show.

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The friend recently told an outlet, Savannah returning to Today to escape ‘living hell’.

Savannah’s close friend continued, “She has to have something to keep her mind off the living hell she is in. And her colleagues at ‘Today’ are like her family as well.”

However, the pal added while Savannah is excited, she is also nervous.

“It’s such an emotional rollercoaster right now, and she knows all eyes – including whoever kidnapped her mother – are on her.”

She is reportedly keenly aware of this and is said to be concerned she could break down on air during a show.

Meanwhile, the friend added, “everyone” is supporting Savannah and excited to have her back.

The fresh claims came a day after a report that Savannah received a secret message from law enforcement insider.

The NewsNation’s Brian Entin interviewed a source, who tells the anchor, “Just to explain it to Savannah that, just because we have an incompetent lead doesn’t mean that we don’t care. That we don’t want Nancy to be brought home safely and that we’re not with her in this. We are completely with her and her family on this.”