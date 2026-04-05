Royals

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie drawing ‘clear blue water’ with Royals

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are showing great deal of understanding of the Royal matters

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 05, 2026

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are showing sensitivity towards the Royal sentiment, it is revealed.

The York sisters, who announced earlier this week that they will not be a part of the Royal Family Easter Sunday service, are praised for putting a united front.

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Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think it shows that they are sensitive to how difficult the situation is for the rest of the royal family. Their presence at the Easter service would draw a great deal of press attention and speculation at a time when it’s important that the family puts on a united front.

“So they’ve done the right thing by making themselves scarce at Easter. I imagine they will both be spending time with their husbands and children privately and out of the spotlight.”

“It may not be the end of the line for them at Royal events,” Jennie said. “The King is said to be very fond of both Beatrice and Eugenie, and neither has been accused of doing anything wrong.”

She noted: “There are reports that they have already been invited to join the Royals at Ascot in June. That might be easier because William and Catherine are not great racegoers and may not be at Ascot, and William is determined to put some clear blue water between his family and the Andrew scandal.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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