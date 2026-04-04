Meghan Markle receives 'Princess' title after latest move

Patrick J. Adams joked “I didn’t get anything. I don’t have enough followers, I don’t think.”

Meghan Markle has received a new title after her latest remarks, and she has been praised for being the ‘best role model for the young girls’

The Duchess made sweet remarks as she responded to her former Suits love interest Patrick J. Adams on Instagram that he never received any of Duchess famous As Ever jam.

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Adams spoke about Meghan as he appeared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” podcast on Tuesday, March 31.

Meghan responded two days later.

She commented, “Jams en route for you Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario. Hugs to those beautiful babies. Send my love to your mom.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan shared that the Duchess is ‘Princess.’

The fan reacted, “'Princess' Meghan you are the best role model for the young girls growing up today. Stay strong and keep shining and sharing your beautiful light with the world.”

Another said, “@meghan That’s my princess right there!”

The third commented, “Meghan we love you, keep doing your thing and continue paying the derangers dust.”

“Meghan this would be sweet if you sent love to your dad too and made candles with wicks, jam/“spread” that wasn’t liquidy & greedily over priced among other things. -America outside of your bubble,” the fourth said about her father Thomas Markle, who received major surgery recently.

In the podcast episode, Adam disclosed that he “did not get a jam” when Meghan’s brand, As Ever, was launched despite starring alongside her for years on the legal drama Suits.

He joked, “I didn’t get anything. I don’t have enough followers, I don’t think.”