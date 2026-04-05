Blake Lively's apology to Kate Middleton resurfaces
Blake Lively apologized after poking fun at Britain's Kate Middleton
Blake Lively's apology to Britain's Princess Kate has resurfaced after a federal judge on Thursday dismissed her sexual harassment claims in her lawsuit against actor and director Justin Baldoni.
The actress had apologized to the wife of Prince William in a social media post in 2024 after poking fun at the Princess of Wales.
The apology had come after Kate Middleton announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer amid speculation about he whereabouts.
Blake Lively had apologized to Catherine for joking about a manipulated family photograph that the royal published amid rumors about her absence from the public eye.
“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today,” Lively wrote on Instagram. The star of Gossip Girl and A Simple Favor added: “I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”
As part of Mother’s Day celebrations, Kate had shared a photo of herself with her children — George, Charlotte and Louis. Major news organizations later withdrew the image from distribution, saying it had been altered.
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