Prince Harry fears losing Meghan Markle after Duchess major plans revealed

"Harry is genuinely riddled with worry that Meghan could be stolen from him by an actor hunk"

Prince Harry is worried he would lose his wife Meghan Markle as the Duchess is planning to return to the Hollywood.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Harry is said to be "riddled with worry" Meghan could be "stolen from him by an actor hunk" as she considers a bold return to Hollywood with more provocative roles.

Advertisement

Citing the royal insiders, the report further says Meghan is actively exploring a return to acting, potentially embracing edgier, more daring roles.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother seeks to reestablish herself in the industry she left behind in 2017 after she was engaged to Prince Harry.

The close confidant told the outlet, "Harry is genuinely riddled with worry that Meghan could be stolen from him by an actor hunk if she throws herself back into that world, especially if the roles involve intense on-screen chemistry."

The source further said, while Harry supports Meghan, but there is a “real underlying anxiety” about what a full Hollywood comeback could bring and how it might change their dynamic.

"The idea of Meghan returning to showbiz in a big way, particularly in more provocative roles, has made Harry deeply uneasy – he knows the environment she would be stepping back into, and it is not something he is entirely comfortable with."