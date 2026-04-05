JBS strike ends: Why Colorado workers are returning to the plant

In a surprising turnaround, approximately 3,800 workers at the beef plant in Greeley, Colorado have ended a three-week strike and agreed to return to work on Tuesday, April 7.

The walkout ended after JBS agreed to a new round of contract talks scheduled for April 9 and 10, though the company maintains that no new deal has yet been reached. Represented by UFCW Local 7, workers are pushing for livable wages that reflect current inflation and an end to company charges for replacing protective safety equipment.

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The strike occurred as US beef prices hit record highs due to cattle supplies dropping to a 75-year low, creating a tight market for meatpackers like JBS and Tyson Foods. The labor stoppage significantly reduced US beef processing capacity, following recent plant closures and scaled-back operations by competitor Tyson Foods in Nebraska and Texas.

Key issues driving the JBS labor dispute

The primary issue was securing wages increases that match current inflation rates. Additionally, workers are demanding that the company stop charging for replacement gear. Because Greeley workers already benefit from the 2025 national contract, making the current offers less attractive.

The strike tightened processing capacity further after Tyson Foods closed a major Nebraska plant earlier this year. Cattle producers remain concerned that if the strike continues, cattle could back up in feedlots, potentially impacting cash markets.

According to livestock analysts, the industry currently retains more capacity than finished cattle available, providing some flexibility for now. Union president Kim Cordova stated that workers remain united against unfair labor practices, while JBS expressed readiness to ramp up operations and return to peak efficiency.