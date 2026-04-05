Dan Levy confronts 'Schitt's Creek' glory while making 'Big Mistakes' on Netflix
Dan Levy finally responds to whether he is under pressure to make 'big mistakes' after 'Schitt's Creek’
Dan Levy, the mastermind behind Schitt's Creek, whose last season swept the Emmys, now has a new show to offer to the fans: Big Mistakes on Netflix.
Yet the question of whether he feels pressure to replicate the success of the hit sitcom remains.
However, in a new interview with CBS News, he responds, "No, I wouldn't let it in. I don't think you can."
"And you really have to lock the door on that and almost accept the fact that, if that is the big crown jewel, fabulous. How wonderful! Everything else has to be something that makes me feel good."
Back to Big Mistakes, Levy shares that the show is currently in the making, while when asked about the idea for the show, he says it "came from a fear that I have of being trapped. I like my freedom!"
The crime comedy tells the story of a New Jersey pastor and his sister who are accidentally caught in the affairs of organized crime.
Levy imagines himself in real-time if such a scenario happened; he shares, "I just know that if I ever were tasked with helping a criminal organization, I would be the biggest liability. So that, to me, felt like a very funny place to start."
As for the series' casting, Taylor Ortega plays Levy's sister, and Laurie Metcalf plays their mom.
Big Mistakes will mark Levy's first project after Schitt's Creek, in which he will star and co-write.
The series will drop on Netflix on April 9.
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