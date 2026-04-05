Waitrose sacks employee following ‘altercation’ over stolen Easter eggs
A long-serving employee was dismissed after a physical scuffle with a suspected shoplifter at the Clapham Junction branch
In a surprising incident, a 54-year-old Waitrose employee Walker Smith, a veteran of 17 years, was dismissed after a physical scuffle with a suspected shoplifter at the Clapham Junction branch. Smith attempted to retrieve a bag of luxury Lindt Easter eggs, resulting in a struggle that broke the merchandise before the suspect fled.
The prime reason is that Waitrose terminated Smith for violating strict company policy that prohibits staff from confronting shoplifters. The supermarket chain underlines that “nothing we sell is worth risking lives for” and that their priority is preventing potential tragedies involving staff. Smith cited demoralization and frustration as his motives, claiming he had witnessed shoplifting “every hour of every day” for five years with little intervention.
He also noted that security had been scaled back on certain days due to underreporting of incidents. The incident underscores a sharp increase in retail crime: official figures show 519,381 shoplifting offences recorded in England and Wales in the year to September 2025-a 5% rise from the previous year.
In this regard, Retail director Thinus Keeve has publicly criticized London’s leadership, warning that a lack of effective policing has left retailers powerless. Following a string of violent assaults, the supermarket is reportedly preparing to issue stab vests to its security personnel. Waitrose and other retailers are campaigning for retail crime to be classified as a specific standalone offence to provide legal protection for shop workers.
-
Major bill in the works to save dozens of hero dogs
-
Trump’s plan for a massive voter database sparks intensifying debate among election officials
-
Kids make chilling discovery in South Carolina creek, reports confirm
-
Sir Keir Starmer weighs in on Kanye West's R&B festival: 'This must be confronted'
-
Savannah Guthrie's major decision leaves her emotional and concerned
-
Louisiana man charged with impaired driving after hitting crowd celebrating Lao New Year
-
'Trump at Walter Reed hospital': health rumors prompt White House reaction
-
New Covid variant BA.3.2 spreads across US as experts stress vigilance
-
Savannah Guthrie receives secret message as search for Nancy continues
-
Daylight saving ends in Australia: When clocks go back in April 2026
-
China develops AI VF tools to raise birth rates
-
Vanessa Trump sparks fans reactions as she rejects rumours of rift with Tiger Woods
-
Tragedy at Peru football derby: One dead, 47 injured in rally at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium
-
Where Vanessa Trump stands with Tiger Woods amid DUI drama
-
NASA Artemis II moon mission captures stunning Earth images during historic lunar journey
-
Canadian citizenship new eligibility rules explained: who qualifies and what has changed
-
A10 Warthog hit as US jet downed in Iran, one crew rescued and search underway for second
-
Meningococcal disease, dangerous bacterial infection, hits decade high in Canada