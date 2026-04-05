Kanye West becomes reason for Chloe Bailey’s online hate
Chloe Bailey received a lot of backlashes due to Kanye West
Chloe Bailey just sparked backlash from her online fan base after she posted rather enthusiastically about attending a Kanye West concert.
The 27-year-old singer and actor posted a string of videos to her Instagram account live from West’s performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
She captioned one clip “legendary” and another “so inspired.”
West’s current tour, which began on Wednesday, marks his first U.S. concerts since 2021.
In that time, West has repeatedly made antisemitic statements, described himself as a Nazi, released a song called Heil Hitler and sold T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas.
Online, many commenters criticized Bailey for openly supporting West as one user on X, one wrote: “chloe baby.. put the phone down omfg.”
Another added: “Wtf is wrong with her? I tried to give her a 2nd chance after that Chris Brown collab but forget it.”
Additionally, back in 2023, Chloe also received backlash for collaborating on single with Chris Brow, who is controversial figure since 2009.
It was the time when he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna and received five years of probation, community service hours and domestic violence counseling.
It is also pertinent to mention that Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, is scheduled for multiple shows all across the world for the next few months.
This would be before arriving in London to headline all three nights of Wireless Festival in July, a scheduling that has been heavily criticized by Jewish leaders and British politicians.
“It is deeply concerning that Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday.
“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe and secure,” the UK politician further emphasized on why he believes Kanye West was not the right choice to headline the festival.
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