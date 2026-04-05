Photo: Kristin Cavallari weighs in on 'silly' life as the famous mum of three kids

Kristin Cavallari has detailed her kids' views on her popular TV gig.

As fans will know, Cavallari shares three kids, namely sons Camden, 13 and Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 10, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

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In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, she revealed whether her children have watched her reality TV show, Laguna Beach.

She shared that even though they have seen some clips, they are not particularly interested in binge-watching it.

"They've seen little bits and pieces, but they think it's really boring," Cavallari disclosed, noting, "They have no interest in watching a full episode.”

“My kids are older now. I’ve got a teen and then some preteens, and so yes, I can have real conversations with them about it now,” she added.

Despite the headlines and the scripted drama of her youth, Cavallari stated that her children usually come across a side of her the cameras never quite captured.

"At the end of the day, I'm just Mom," Cavallari continued.

"And yes, this is something I went through, but they know me as Mom ... they know that that's not me."

She concluded by saying, "There's a huge separation [between Laguna Beach] to who they see on a daily basis, and so they kind of think it's all silly."