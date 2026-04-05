'Vampire Diaries' star Candice King marries 'The Originals' actor Steven Krueger

Candice King and Steven Krueger have officially tied the knot.

The couple, famously known for their roles in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, married in an intimate ceremony at The Chapel at High Point Farm in Tennessee in February.

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While the couple reportedly planned larger wedding for fall 2026, their plans shifted after they learned they were expecting their first child together.

Speaking with Vogue, Krueger revealed, "We decided to have a small elopement-style weekend in Nashville with just our immediate families, and save the bigger celebration for sometime next year."

He further detailed, "We had 15 people in total, including Candice’s daughters and my two nieces. And it was perfect."

Adding, "The most stressful part was making sure the family felt taken care of and could get from point A to point B — which is true whether you’re eloping with 15 guests or managing a crowd of 200."

"We were ecstatic with how it all came together. We focused on the essential trifecta: photos, flowers, and food," the actor added.

Moreover, when asked about one thing that was tricky for King, Kruger revealed, "Shockingly, there’s not a huge market for wedding dresses that fit over a baby bump."

"I was quite nervous to find a dress that would make me feel bridal and maternal — and not like the ‘Stay Puft Marshmallow Man’ from Ghostbusters bouncing down the aisle," Candice King herself added.