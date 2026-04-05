JoJo Siwa gets candid about marriage plans

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her relationship with Chris Hughes,

Speaking with People Magazine, the star, who met Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK, revealed she's experiencing a bit of "wedding fever."

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Siwa shared that attending her brother's wedding sparked thoughts about her own future, saying, "Of course, it gave me the wedding vibes."

"I mean, obviously our relationship's very new. We're creeping up on our one-year anniversary. So we're getting there, but we've got time. And obviously, I think that marriage is, of course, in Chris' hands, and so when he feels the time is right, I'll be ready. Maybe. I'm just kidding," Siwa added.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes went public with their romance in mid-2025. As it has been a year to couple's relationship, Siwa said, "It's been the best year ever, and it's only gonna go up from here."

"We don't have plans yet. Surely we'll celebrate somehow. Hopefully, we get to be together. And if not, we'll celebrate while we're apart," she also noted about their plans to mark the major milestone.

Calling Hughes "my person," Siwa revealed recent romantic surprise her boyfriend planned for her.

"He came to my show in Birmingham [in October 2025]. And he surprised me — I didn't know he was coming," Siwa stated.