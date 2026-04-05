Maury Povich reacts to 'gold diggers' allegations after marrying 'rich' wife Connie Chung
Maury Povich and Connie Chung tied the knot in 1984
Maury Povich seemingly has no problem with her wife Connie Chung taking the lead when it comes to making money.
In a conversation with comedian Adam Friedland for Interview magazine, Maury Povich revealed that his wife, Connie Chung, was earning significantly more than him at the time when they tied the knot.
He went on to share that Chung was approximately “making 10 times” what he was making at that time.
the 87-year-old television personality began by explaining that he has had an amazing life only because of his well-off wife.
When Friedland remarked, "You have the best life ever."
Povich responded, "Only because I married Connie Chung."
When Friedland jokingly accused him of being a “gold digger,” Povich joked, “Absolutely.”
“My wife was making 10 times what I was making when we got married. How’s that?” Povich said of his wife of 41 years.
Previously, in previous chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Chung shared insights about a lesser-known side to her husband.
“Maury’s got a completely different side that nobody knows about,”
“He's a voracious reader. He's a political buff. He's a history buff,” she claimed.
“And I've always said to him, ‘It's great that you're determining the paternity of every child in America, not that there's anything wrong with it, but you could run circles around these intellectual snobs.’ ”
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