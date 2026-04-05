'Laguna Beach' star Lauren Conrad unveils biggest change after turning 40

'Laguna Beach' star Lauren Conrad unveils the biggest change after turning 40

Lauren Conrad opened up about her transformation as a person after she turned 40.

The renowned American fashion designer and television personality attended the Reunion: Laguna Beach soirée at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California, on March 26, where she chatted with PEOPLE magazine.

Advertisement

In a talk with the outlet, Conrad, who celebrated her 40th birthday on February 1, 2026, opened up about her journey in the world of entertainment and the impact it has had on her.

Sharing her thoughts, she said, "I spent my 30s and a lot of my 20s working so hard just being like, 'I want to do more. I want to take on more.' And now I think I've reached a place where I'm just so content.”

"I have a really good work-life balance and I'm just trying to enjoy this moment. My kids are still pretty young, and I want to spend all the time I can with them, and I'm just trying to be present right now," The Hills star explained.

Conrad went on to state that her 30s “felt like a checklist” because she had some goals that she had to achieve before a certain age.

"I think in my 30s, it felt like a checklist, like, ‘By the time I’m this age, I want to do this and this.' Now I’m like, 'You’re good. You can slow down and enjoy it,’” she admitted.

For those unaware, Conrad is the mother of two children, 8-year-old Liam and 6-year-old Charlie, whom she welcomed with her husband, William Tell.

It is pertinent to mention that the Laguna Beach star and Tell tied the knot in 2014 two years after their relationship, which was started due to their friends.