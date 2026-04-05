RAYE gets candid about the emotional toll of stepping into her 'most independent' era
RAYE released her second studio album independently through 'Human Re Sources' on 27 March 2026
RAYE has spoken candidly about her latest track record,
In her latest confessional with The Zane Lowe Show, the singing sensation discussed her monumental new album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, in detail.
Her latest record was released on March 27.
Reflecting on the process, she claimed that it proved to be really exhaustive as she put her soul into her work.
It is noteworthy that RAYE oversaw everything for the creation of this record as she stepped into the role of executive producer of this album.
In this conversation, she represented a "lifetime’s worth of work."
"I’m honestly exhausted, both mentally and physically," she said.
While the process has left the songbird physically and mentally drained, she said that the result is a body of work that finally reflects her true vision that has been produced on her own terms and with her own signature sound.
"It’s been a labour of absolute passion and love... I’ve been pouring into this body of work in some way, shape, or form."
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