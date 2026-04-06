Jennifer Aniston's latest romance impacting bond with 'Friends' cast
Insider dished details about the inner dynamics between Jennifer Aniston and her 'Friends' co stars
Jennifer Aniston reportedly has not been able to make much time for her co-stars from the iconic sit-com Friends over the years.
As per a new report, while she has remained close to Courtney Cox, Aniston’s bond with other cast members is not as strong as it once was.
As fans will be aware, Aniston’s co-stars from the 90’s series include Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and late Matthew Perry.
Spilling the beans on the real reason behind the growing distance, a source claimed that her new beau Jim Curtis has been also a source of growing a wedge between them.
“It’s true that in the months after Matthew Perry’s death in the fall of 2023, the surviving Friends cast did become closer and more of a unit than they had been in years as they processed the tragedy and what it meant for the ongoing legacy of their show,” the insider claimed.
Moreover, the tipster tattled that Aniston’s relationship with the fitness is leading her to not be “very motivated to get the old gang together, for an on-camera reunion, a charity event, or just a nice, intimate dinner together.”
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