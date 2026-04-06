Anna Faris reveals why she used to 'hide' on 'Scary Movie' set: ‘So intimidated’

Anna Faris had one fear on the set of "Scary Movie."

In a recent chat with People, the actress and comedian revealed she used to hide during the filming of "Scary Movie" and "Scary Movie 2" over 25 years ago.

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“I remember being just so scared that I was gonna get fired," Anna confessed.

Sharing the reason behind her fear, "The House Bunny" alum explained, "Because I had no body of work behind me. I didn't even have an agent.”

For those unversed, the horror movie was her first major role.

The former wife of Chris Pratt admitted that she was "so quiet and so intimidated in those first two movies.”

But the "Just Friends" alum overcame her nervousness and got comfortable in the third installment of the movie in 2003.

“For me, it felt like I got to pay more attention. I did get to involve myself more. I did feel comfortable making small talk and having banter and doing what normal people do as opposed to just hiding in the corner, hoping that no one will notice me,” the actress added.

Almost two decades later, Anna is reprising her role as Cindy Campbell in "Scary Movie 6."

“For all of us to be back together, for me, it felt like such a victory," Anna said proudly.