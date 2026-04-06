Anna Faris reveals why she used to 'hide' on 'Scary Movie' set: ‘So intimidated’
The actress called reuniting with the cast of the 'Scary Movie 6' a healing experience
Anna Faris had one fear on the set of "Scary Movie."
In a recent chat with People, the actress and comedian revealed she used to hide during the filming of "Scary Movie" and "Scary Movie 2" over 25 years ago.
“I remember being just so scared that I was gonna get fired," Anna confessed.
Sharing the reason behind her fear, "The House Bunny" alum explained, "Because I had no body of work behind me. I didn't even have an agent.”
For those unversed, the horror movie was her first major role.
The former wife of Chris Pratt admitted that she was "so quiet and so intimidated in those first two movies.”
But the "Just Friends" alum overcame her nervousness and got comfortable in the third installment of the movie in 2003.
“For me, it felt like I got to pay more attention. I did get to involve myself more. I did feel comfortable making small talk and having banter and doing what normal people do as opposed to just hiding in the corner, hoping that no one will notice me,” the actress added.
Almost two decades later, Anna is reprising her role as Cindy Campbell in "Scary Movie 6."
“For all of us to be back together, for me, it felt like such a victory," Anna said proudly.
-
Kim Kardashian recycles iconic Cindy Crawford look?
-
'Succession' star reveals shocking secret behind his marriage
-
Sydney Sweeney slammed over shocking Hollywood stunt
-
Emma Willis reveals how Bruce Willis’ dementia affects his awareness
-
Inside Bruce Willis' silent battle with dementia
-
What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?
-
SNL Trump joke referring to ex-president's murder sparks backlash
-
Terry Crews' desperate hunt for miracle to save wife Rebecca from painful disease
-
Ghislaine Maxwell claims about 'untouchable' Epstein-linked men in new filing: report
-
'Ban Kanye West': Here's why Piers Morgan urges swift action ahead of Wireless Festival
-
Jennifer Lopez posts heartfelt message after Affleck, Garner Easter reunion
-
Scott Mills’ ‘sexual offence’ allegations get major development