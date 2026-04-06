'Project Hail Mary' one scene exposed: Here's why scientists are not buying it

'Project Hail Mary' sparks lively debate among space experts

Project Hail Mary, the latest sci-fi spectacle starring Ryan Gosling, has become a top hit in Hollywood. Yet it has sparked a lively debate.



Based on hard science fiction – the genre which is known to show scientific accuracy – the film, experts say, fell short in a few areas.

Advertisement

For example, Project Hail Mary shows a space microbe that draws energy from the sun, which, in turn, sends the Earth into an ice age.

However, Jillian Bellovary, a scientist, called it complete fantasy.

“Nothing can syphon the sun’s light away,” she tells the New York Times. “It’s a cute idea, OK, but that is not a thing.”

In contrast, the report notes that space scientists – aside from some criticism – were also impressed by the movie, which is based on Andy Weir's novel.

Take, for example, the details of the dead silence of space and the physics behind the spacewalk.

Astrophysicists, according to the NYT, were also impressed by even the wildest ideas the Project Hail Mary attempted to show.

Though the report adds it is not factually correct, it is, at the same time, not totally baseless.

Referring ti what the movie shows about using light for propulsion, as well as about crystallizing gases, has reportedly hardly any takers in science.

Moreover, the expert also praises the film for showing how scientists learn from their mistakes and collaborate to make things right.

“Getting things wrong is really important in science, and that’s not something that people who aren’t scientists really know,” Bellovary says.

Echoing her views, Charlotte Olsen, another astrophysicist, adds, “It shows the people behind the science. It shows that scientists make mistakes and have emotions and that there are different things that drive them.”

Project Hail Mary is running in theatres.