Olivia Munn reacts to Amanda Peet's cancer diagnosis with powerful reminder

Olivia Munn is highlighting the importance of early cancer diagnosis.

And the actress is urging her fans to take inspiration from her “Your Friends & Neighbors” costar Amanda Peet’s cancer journey.

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In a recent chat with People for its "PEOPLE in 10 interview," Munn was asked about her pal Peet's health scare, which she publicly revealed earlier in March.

The 45-year-old actress admitted that she was so "relieved" to know that Peet got an early diagnosis.

“She told me last year that she was diagnosed, and I was so relieved she found it at such an early, early stage,” Munn told the outlet.

The mom-of-two went on to say, “She found it at almost the earliest you can find it. She really was given a gift of finding it so early that she doesn’t have to do all the treatment and all the stuff you have to do for years and years to come.”

“She’s incredibly lucky, and it’s another reminder that early detection saves lives,” Munn expressed her gratitude.

For those unversed, Munn herself is a cancer survivor and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

Your Friends & Neighbors is streaming on Apple TV+.