Kim Kardashian faces major setback in film industry

Kim Kardashian and her pal La La Anthony's comedy pilot Group Chat just faced rejection from Hulu after nearly two years of development.

The TV series was inspired from the 46-year-old BMF actress' 2014 book The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, S*x and Happiness.

Advertisement

Group Chat revolves around five LA women in their 40s, starring Anthony, Yaya DaCosta, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Melanie Liburd and Stephanie Suganami, whose private group chat revealed the raw, messy reality beneath their posh appearances.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old reality star was set to executive produce and serve as narrator for the series with Anthony, whose real name is Alani Nicole Vázquez.

“It's going to be so fun and relatable - watching five women navigate life while leaning on their group chat for everything. I'm super excited,” the former MTV TRL VJ said at PopViewers' Vibes & Views event last June.

He continued, “Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day I said, ‘You've got this deal at Hulu - what are we doing? Let's sell this show.’ That's how Group Chat was born.”

Last Friday, Variety reported that Kardashian and Anthony will now team up to executive produce an untitled Tracy Oliver comedy series currently in development at the same streaming giant.

Its logline reads, “When the Bay Area's most sought-after crisis manager for professional athletes finds her own life upended by her husband's scandal, she turns to the three women who've been by her side through every version of her life. Together they navigate dating, ambition, motherhood and the glamorous mess of starting over.”