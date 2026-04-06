Britney Spears faces fan fury over Easter gathering after DUI fallout
Britney Spears spends Easter with an unexpected group of celebrity friend after DUI arrest
Britney Spears is celebrating Easter with some of her old friends.
The head-scratching group of friends was revealed on social media by the pop sensation's former collaborator, Diane Warren.
The famous songwriter posted a photo on Instagram revealing that she was not only hanging out with Britney on Sunday, but also with Molly Shannon and the singer's controversial friend Cade Hudson.
The Baby One More Time hitmaker showed off plenty of playful attitude in the snapshot. In the shared image, Britney is seen scrunching her face as she flashes her middle finger at the camera.
"Fun afternoon with some old friends!," Diane captioned the image.
The surprising pairing comes after Britney revealed her reunion with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Federline.
The post left Britney's fans infuriated, with some concerned that the singer had compromised her short-lived sobriety and others criticizing Cade's presence.
"She’s drinking again," claimed one person.
"I’m starting to feel like Britney Spears trolling us. There’s probably nothing wrong with her," added another one.
"Ewww not Cade after the statement he made after Britney’s arrest. He needs to GO!" commented a third one.
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