'DTF St. Louis' finally reveals mystery role, building anticipation for explosive finale

Chris Perfetti secret role in 'DTF St. Louis' revealed in episode 6

For weeks, there has been wild speculation on social media about what character Chris Perfetti portrays in DTF St. Louis, a dark comedy show on HBO Max.

Now, when episode 6, titled The Denny's Plan, is dropped, the actor has stepped out of the shadows.

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The star, best known for starring in Abbott Elementary, has made his debut where, supposedly, fans expected him the least.

What unfolds in episode 6 is that Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman) go to Chicago to find someone to go on a date with Floyd Smernitch (David Harbour)

Chris Perfetti

“Do you think you could get an erection from my friend for $900?" Clark asks Terry, a random waiter at the Denny restaurant, leaving the stranger confused and concerned.

But as Clark is desperate to find a potential suitor for Floyd, Perfetti's unknown character made an entry, saying, “I’ll do it.”

But this is not the only shocking thing that happened in the episode.

Later, Perfetti's character adopted the alias 'Tiger Tiger' on the DTF dating app that Clark had previously shown to Floyd.



Adopting the sham identity, he travelled to St. Louis to meet Floyd for an encounter. However, a disaster was waiting.

When 'Tiger Tiger' arrived at the place, he was shocked by what he saw: Floyd, in person, was diametrically different from what Clark had shown him in photos.

In response, Perfetti's on-screen role panicked and left, leaving Clark in an awkwardly tight spot at the park, where the date was supposed to take place.

Forced by the situation, Bateman's character made a confession, admitting to Floyd that he had paid someone to boost his confidence.

This ending left fans on edge for the finale, which set to air on April 12.

How many episodes of DTF St. Louis are there?

There are seven total episodes in the darkly comedic series.

"A darkly comedic tale of three middle-aged individuals entangled in a love triangle, leading to one's untimely demise," the show's logline read.