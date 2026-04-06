Lisa Kudrow recalls harsh label she got during 'Friends' days

Lisa Kudrow has some say about her 'Friends' role.

The 62-year-old actress, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, articulated her thoughts about her character and how people perceived Phoebe.

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Lisa admitted that she felt overlooked and was called 'the sixth Friend' back then.

“Nobody cared about me,” Lisa said in a recent interview with The Independent published on Saturday, April 4.

She explained, “There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as ‘the sixth Friend.’ ”

The Emmy-winning artist continued, “There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have.”

“There was just, like, ‘Boy, is she lucky she got on that show,’ " she added.

The 'Comeback' actress shared similar sentiments in another interview with Interview Magazine, noting fans did not recognize her role in 'Friends.'

Emphasizing that Phoebe “wasn’t stupid," the actress shared her two cents on her iconic personality. “At the time, it was like, 'She’s such a ditz. How is it that you only play ditzes?' And I thought, Is she a ditz? To me, she wasn’t."

She went on to explain, “At first, Phoebe was very, very far from me. It took a lot of work to justify the things she would say and do. Not in an irritating way—it was fun.”

“Over the course of 10 years, a little bit of her came into me. I lightened up a little more and read some books on spirituality and things, just to try to understand her,” she added.