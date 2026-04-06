'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco melts hearts with rare snaps of daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her daughter Matilda’s another trip around the sun!

The actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to mark her "babe" Matilda's third birthday.

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In the celebratory post, the mom-of-one penned down a sweet note for babygirl and shared several photos from the bash.

While sharing that they celebrated Matilda's birthday the whole month, the proud mom wrote, "from an east coast Ariel themed party to a west coast Spiderman get together, we celebrated this girl all month long!”

The birthday girl can be seen in the snaps beaming smiles while standing in front of her Ariel-themed birthday cake with a lit “3” candle and the same theme decorations behind her.

Kaley expressed her love and support for her daughter, noting, "Matilda, you are the most special babe on the planet! Your smile and laugh brings joy to every person that surrounds you."

As the Big Bang actress welcomed Matilda with fiance Tom Pelphrey, she expressed her gratitude that she and Tom "are so lucky to be" Matilda's parents.

She added, "I love you to the (star emoji)s, the (moon emoji), the (earth), the (mountain emoji) and back again!!!