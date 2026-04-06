Jennifer Aniston embraces beau Jim Curtis in loved-up snaps
The couple first romantically linked back in July
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis spent some quality time over the weekend.
The 'Friends' star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 5, to share some insights into her fun moment with her close friends.
In the candid post, which Aniston captioned "Sunday dump say", she dropped pictures with her former costar including, including Courtney Cox, Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman.
One of the snaps in the carousel featured a loved-up photo with her boyfriend, Curtis.
In the picture, Aniston wrapped her arms around Curtis' neck while giving him a tight hug as they both posed for a picture.
It is pertinent to mention that the pair first sparked romance rumors back in July and went Instagram official in November as Aniston marked Curtis' birthday.
In a previous interview with Today, Curtis, who is a health and wellness expert, revealed that he and Aniston met through mutual friends.
“We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” he recalled. “It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close.”
An insider revealed to People why Curtis and Aniston are made for each other,
“Jim's very laid-back, but also focused and driven," the source claimed in January. "He just does things in a very calm way. He brings good energy, and this is something Jen loves.
-
Kim Kardashian recycles iconic Cindy Crawford look?
-
'Succession' star reveals shocking secret behind his marriage
-
Sydney Sweeney slammed over shocking Hollywood stunt
-
Emma Willis reveals how Bruce Willis’ dementia affects his awareness
-
Inside Bruce Willis' silent battle with dementia
-
What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?
-
SNL Trump joke referring to ex-president's murder sparks backlash
-
Terry Crews' desperate hunt for miracle to save wife Rebecca from painful disease
-
Ghislaine Maxwell claims about 'untouchable' Epstein-linked men in new filing: report
-
'Ban Kanye West': Here's why Piers Morgan urges swift action ahead of Wireless Festival
-
Jennifer Lopez posts heartfelt message after Affleck, Garner Easter reunion
-
Scott Mills’ ‘sexual offence’ allegations get major development