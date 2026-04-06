Mary Cosby shares emotional message as she marks first Easter without son
'RHOSLC' alum Mary Cosby announced the death of her son in February 2026
Mary Cosby shared a deeply personal and emotional message this Easter after the loss of her son, Robert Cosby Jr.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum shared a message rooted in faith, gratitude, and remembrance as she continues to grieve.
“Happy Easter! Why Jesus Rose! Bible: Jesus rose from the dead to fulfill scripture, justify believers, and conquer death, ensuring hope for the resurrection of humanity..!!! she penned.
Thanking her fans, Mary added, "Love you all Thank You For Your Prayers •I See All Of you Love you Sm."
The message comes a month after the reality star announced the death of her son.
“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” she wrote on social media at the time.
“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow," added the TV personality.
For those unversed, Robert was the only child of Mary and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr. The couple welcomed their son in 2002 after four years of trying to conceive.
-
Kim Kardashian recycles iconic Cindy Crawford look?
-
'Succession' star reveals shocking secret behind his marriage
-
Sydney Sweeney slammed over shocking Hollywood stunt
-
Emma Willis reveals how Bruce Willis’ dementia affects his awareness
-
Inside Bruce Willis' silent battle with dementia
-
What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?
-
SNL Trump joke referring to ex-president's murder sparks backlash
-
Terry Crews' desperate hunt for miracle to save wife Rebecca from painful disease
-
Ghislaine Maxwell claims about 'untouchable' Epstein-linked men in new filing: report
-
'Ban Kanye West': Here's why Piers Morgan urges swift action ahead of Wireless Festival
-
Jennifer Lopez posts heartfelt message after Affleck, Garner Easter reunion
-
Scott Mills’ ‘sexual offence’ allegations get major development