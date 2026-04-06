Mary Cosby shares emotional message as she marks first Easter without son

Mary Cosby shared a deeply personal and emotional message this Easter after the loss of her son, Robert Cosby Jr.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum shared a message rooted in faith, gratitude, and remembrance as she continues to grieve.

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“Happy Easter! Why Jesus Rose! Bible: Jesus rose from the dead to fulfill scripture, justify believers, and conquer death, ensuring hope for the resurrection of humanity..!!! she penned.

Thanking her fans, Mary added, "Love you all Thank You For Your Prayers •I See All Of you Love you Sm."

The message comes a month after the reality star announced the death of her son.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow," added the TV personality.

For those unversed, Robert was the only child of Mary and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr. The couple welcomed their son in 2002 after four years of trying to conceive.