Sydney Sweeney to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond? Here's what we know

Sydney Sweeney has been tipped by a top Hollywood director to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Paul Feig believes the 28-year-old actress would be perfect for the role of the British spy.

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In a new interview with The Sun, the American filmmaker said that "Id rather Sydney be the next Bond."

“There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great," he continued.

Paul, who has already worked with Sydney on The Housemaid, added, “She’s one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she’d be a good spy.”

For those unversed, Daniel quit the franchise in 2021 following the release of No Time to Die, and the odds of who will replace him are changing by the week.

Last year, Sydney also expressed her interest in playing a Bond girl after the franchise was bought by Amazon MGM.

“I’ve always been a huge fan and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said.

When asked if she would like to play a Bond girl, the actress responded, “Depends on the script."

“I think I’d have more fun as James Bond," added Sydney.